Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $12.21 Million Holdings in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:RKTA) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 3.75% of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities worth $12,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,453,000. 48.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RKTA stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.70.

Rocket Internet Growth Opportunities Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

