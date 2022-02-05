Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $12.31 Million Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $12,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 51.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 262,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,407,000 after buying an additional 89,329 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 69.0% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,240,000 after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $4,615,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 41.2% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,292,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 383,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,793,000 after acquiring an additional 37,623 shares during the last quarter.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.09.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $111,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 62,180 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,607 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $119.90 on Friday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.14 and a 1-year high of $214.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.36.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.87) by $1.32. The company had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 528.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current year.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.