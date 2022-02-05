Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $13.83 Million Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,540 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $13,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.49, for a total transaction of $50,405.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $326,738.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,113 shares of company stock valued at $4,742,402 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAA opened at $212.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.72 and its 200-day moving average is $201.49. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $131.45 and a one year high of $231.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.98, a PEG ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.27). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $463.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 116.62%.

MAA has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $199.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

