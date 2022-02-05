Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $14.05 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.8% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 141,653 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth $6,810,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Analog Devices by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,381,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,309,000 after buying an additional 276,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $161.03 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.25 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $84.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,708,322. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Analog Devices from $191.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.55.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

