Macquarie Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,688,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.29% of AF Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AFAQ. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,463,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $185,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $2,430,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AF Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in AF Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $3,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFAQ stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.70. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

