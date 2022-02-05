Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 12,341 Shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 676,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,341 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.37% of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas worth $11,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.4% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 19.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 7.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 54,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCU. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.80 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

CCU opened at $15.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.33 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $21.82.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $809.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.61 million. As a group, analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.7066 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. This is a positive change from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.24. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s payout ratio is currently 103.03%.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

