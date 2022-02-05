Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,133,333 Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Levere Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:LVRA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,061,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.35% of Levere as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Levere during the third quarter worth $54,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Levere during the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Levere in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levere in the 2nd quarter valued at about $978,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levere in the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. 42.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LVRA opened at $9.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. Levere Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

Levere (NASDAQ:LVRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter.

About Levere

Levere Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

