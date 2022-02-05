Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,202,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.53% of Earthstone Energy worth $11,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ESTE. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 154,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

ESTE stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $15.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.38 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $110.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ESTE. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.