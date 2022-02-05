Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 26,006 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 215,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,006 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.17% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $11,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.02.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE FR opened at $60.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.40. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

