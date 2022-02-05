Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 59,517 Shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 327,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59,517 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.44% of 2U worth $10,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in 2U by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,893,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 2U by 14.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,445,080 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,511,000 after purchasing an additional 186,437 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in 2U in the third quarter valued at $369,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 625.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 275,727 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,256,000 after buying an additional 237,710 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in 2U in the third quarter valued at about $23,361,000.

TWOU has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.90.

In other news, Director Alexis Maybank sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $103,243.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TWOU stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $29.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 0.88.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The company had revenue of $232.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

2U Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

