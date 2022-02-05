Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 83,871 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,871 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of UDR worth $10,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UDR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,314,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,317,485,000 after purchasing an additional 441,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in UDR by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,828,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $824,259,000 after buying an additional 237,391 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in UDR by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,811,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,936,000 after buying an additional 118,573 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UDR by 0.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,813,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,781,000 after purchasing an additional 27,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of UDR by 89.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,295,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,796 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

NYSE:UDR opened at $57.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.66. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 725.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on UDR. BTIG Research raised their price objective on UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on UDR from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut UDR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UDR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.46.

In other news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total value of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.