Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $135.86

Shares of Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $135.86 and traded as high as $135.94. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $135.73, with a volume of 3,393 shares.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.86.

About Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. operates as a non-operating holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial, advisory, investment and funds management services. It operates through the following segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), Macquarie Capital and Corporate.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.