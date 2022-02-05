Madison Asset Management LLC Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $140.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.05 and a 1 year high of $142.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.69. The company has a market cap of $248.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.31.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

