Madison Asset Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Madison Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,637 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 386.3% in the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the second quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF in the third quarter worth about $305,000.

Shares of BATS PICK opened at $44.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $37.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.45.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.