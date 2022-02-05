Madison Asset Management LLC Invests $1.49 Million in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of FormFactor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in FormFactor by 218.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after buying an additional 266,502 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FormFactor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,032,000 after buying an additional 12,849 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in FormFactor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $948,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FormFactor by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,454,000 after purchasing an additional 27,584 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FormFactor news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $147,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FORM shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of FORM opened at $40.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $52.39.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.17 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 10.15%. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

