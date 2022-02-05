Madison Asset Management LLC Invests $1.93 Million in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $246.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.14. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

