Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 10,020 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Madison Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,434 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,020 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4,971.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at $52,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at $100,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.55. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The company’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.77.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig bought 5,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 36,362 shares of company stock worth $528,990 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

