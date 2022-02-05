Madison Asset Management LLC Sells 81,053 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Madison Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 88.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,053 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $563,018,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $226,940,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,242,558,000 after purchasing an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 12,523.7% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 736,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,306,000 after purchasing an additional 730,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $198.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.73 and a 200 day moving average of $206.01. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.98 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.82.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.