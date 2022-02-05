Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$3.92 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) will announce earnings per share of ($3.92) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($3.70) and the lowest is ($4.19). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($3.82) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($14.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.32) to ($14.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($14.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($16.28) to ($12.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

MDGL stock traded up $4.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.57. 344,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,293. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.94. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.31. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $52.33 and a one year high of $142.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

