Mainframe Market Cap Reaches $169.51 Million (MFT)

Mainframe (CURRENCY:MFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. Mainframe has a total market capitalization of $169.51 million and approximately $26.20 million worth of Mainframe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Mainframe has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Mainframe coin can currently be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00042733 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.97 or 0.00110546 BTC.

Mainframe Coin Profile

Mainframe (CRYPTO:MFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2018. Mainframe’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Mainframe’s official Twitter account is @Mainframe_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mainframe is blog.mainframe.com . Mainframe’s official website is mainframe.com . The Reddit community for Mainframe is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Mainframe

