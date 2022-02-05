MakiSwap (MAKI) Price Reaches $0.0192 on Major Exchanges

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. One MakiSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MakiSwap has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $158,969.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00052167 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,014.15 or 0.07259490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00057674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,480.53 or 0.99904713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00053877 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00006588 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

