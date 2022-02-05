Mango Markets (MNGO) 1-Day Volume Tops $664,536.00

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, Mango Markets has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Mango Markets coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mango Markets has a market capitalization of $197.50 million and $664,536.00 worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002413 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00051622 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,015.22 or 0.07269912 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00053927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,536.41 or 1.00147160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00053190 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00006573 BTC.

About Mango Markets

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Mango Markets

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mango Markets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mango Markets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

