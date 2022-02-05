ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.00.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAN. StockNews.com cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.
Shares of MAN stock traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $107.30. The stock had a trading volume of 332,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.93. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $88.92 and a 1 year high of $125.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.07.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 40.45%.
In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total value of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 57,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 24,810 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,133,000 after buying an additional 64,251 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.
