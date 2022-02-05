MANTRA DAO (OM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.34 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. MANTRA DAO has a total market cap of $45.09 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00043430 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.54 or 0.00111828 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

OM is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 425,173,293 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official website is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

Buying and Selling MANTRA DAO

