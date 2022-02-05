MAPS (MAPS) Market Capitalization Hits $28.42 Million

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded up 22.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 5th. MAPS has a total market cap of $28.42 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MAPS has traded 71.4% higher against the dollar. One MAPS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001612 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.1000 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004034 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009257 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009004 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About MAPS

MAPS is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,566,814 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAPS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAPS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

