Markel’s (MKL) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

Markel (NYSE:MKL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Markel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,443.33.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel stock opened at $1,260.61 on Thursday. Markel has a 52 week low of $1,062.11 and a 52 week high of $1,343.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,232.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,249.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.72.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $17.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.93 by $1.90. Markel had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Markel will post 58.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 25 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,251.30 per share, with a total value of $31,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $283,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Markel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,991,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Markel by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA lifted its stake in Markel by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 40,969 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,556,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Markel by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.