Martingale Asset Management L P Grows Position in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 189.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,833 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.06% of PS Business Parks worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the third quarter worth about $4,792,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in PS Business Parks in the second quarter worth about $341,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 7.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 113.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $1,085,625.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PSB opened at $163.30 on Friday. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.32 and a 52-week high of $189.23. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.57.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PS Business Parks from $163.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

