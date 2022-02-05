Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.13 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 128.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth about $36,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.82.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 10,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.82, for a total value of $3,500,408.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE opened at $369.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $361.51 and a 200-day moving average of $358.32. Deere & Company has a one year low of $298.54 and a one year high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.48 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 37.66%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

