Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.13 Million Stock Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 106.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,356 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Globus Medical by 758.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Globus Medical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

GMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.07.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $66.70 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.95.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

