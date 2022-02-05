Martingale Asset Management L P Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 132.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,898,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Saia by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,135 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Saia by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after acquiring an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Saia by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,281,000 after acquiring an additional 115,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Saia by 1,104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,516,000 after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $283.83 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $365.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.63.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Saia in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Saia from $336.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.27.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.