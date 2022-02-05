Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,498 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.05% of Masimo worth $7,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MASI. Man Group plc increased its position in Masimo by 3.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Masimo by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 259,040 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Masimo by 27.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,264 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Seeyond increased its position in Masimo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tao Levy sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.47, for a total value of $826,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Micah W. Young sold 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,661 shares of company stock valued at $25,555,795. Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $222.35 on Friday. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $198.24 and a 1-year high of $305.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MASI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

