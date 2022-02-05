Mask Network (MASK) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $42.85 Million

Mask Network (CURRENCY:MASK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 5th. Mask Network has a total market capitalization of $192.19 million and approximately $42.85 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mask Network coin can now be purchased for about $6.60 or 0.00015850 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mask Network has traded 8.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00042736 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00110459 BTC.

Mask Network Profile

MASK is a coin. It launched on February 2nd, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,130,723 coins. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmaskbook

Mask Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

