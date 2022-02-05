MASQ (MASQ) Price Up 12.9% This Week

MASQ (CURRENCY:MASQ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 5th. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000457 BTC on exchanges. MASQ has a total market capitalization of $4.74 million and approximately $97,506.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, MASQ has traded up 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00051316 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.27 or 0.07207941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.27 or 0.00053432 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,596.79 or 0.99800212 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.96 or 0.00052693 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006519 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,860,478 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

MASQ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MASQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MASQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

