Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,936,858 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,387 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Matador Resources worth $73,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

MTDR stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $17.73 and a 52-week high of $48.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 4.09.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Capital One Financial cut Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Matador Resources from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.33.

In other news, Director Reynald Baribault bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,230 shares of company stock worth $264,226 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.