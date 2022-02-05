MAX Exchange Token Market Capitalization Hits $860,622.41 (MAX)

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. In the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a market cap of $860,622.41 and approximately $30,620.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000912 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,542.26 or 0.99944653 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00075805 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.91 or 0.00252403 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00166402 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.00332973 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00013736 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006822 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001339 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001102 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001525 BTC.

About MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,271,283 coins. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . MAX Exchange Token’s official website is max.maicoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

MAX Exchange Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.