Maxcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $73.00 (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Maxcoin has a total market cap of $433,710.09 and $73.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,542.07 or 1.00052917 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00074758 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.69 or 0.00254543 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.47 or 0.00167306 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $139.34 or 0.00335588 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00013828 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00007002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001344 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Maxcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

