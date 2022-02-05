McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,452 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.21% of McKesson worth $63,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in McKesson by 97.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 12,288 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.05, for a total transaction of $2,703,974.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 8,426 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.92, for a total value of $1,878,323.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,830 shares of company stock worth $10,804,085 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MCK opened at $265.56 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $169.34 and a 12-month high of $271.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.22.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 5,793.16% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently -6.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on McKesson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.42.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

