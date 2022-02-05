Mdex Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last week, Mdex has traded up 7.6% against the dollar. One Mdex coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mdex has a market capitalization of $209.51 million and $10.36 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001596 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00051310 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,994.47 or 0.07194962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00053020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,582.54 or 0.99912454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00052701 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006469 BTC.

Mdex Coin Profile

Mdex was first traded on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,786,655 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

