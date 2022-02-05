Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,634,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 582,198 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.42% of Medtronic worth $706,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Medtronic by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $102.73 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.62%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.52.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.26 per share, for a total transaction of $517,332.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

