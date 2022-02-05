Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,908 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,498 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,970,000 after acquiring an additional 28,556 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 39.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,982,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $618,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,785 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Medtronic by 15.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 146,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $18,152,000 after purchasing an additional 19,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 6,404.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,619 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 78,395 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDT opened at $102.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $138.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 72.62%.

In other news, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

