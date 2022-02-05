Megacoin (MEC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.00

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $182,531.48 and approximately $3.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.10 or 0.00293195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00011570 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000651 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,846,167 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

