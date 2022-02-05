Memetic / PepeCoin Price Up 10.5% Over Last Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $1,080.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0336 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $102.74 or 0.00247452 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00013612 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006831 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001160 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00016715 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

