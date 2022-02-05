Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

Shares of VIVO stock traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.98. 1,166,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,863. Meridian Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.41.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bioscience stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,351 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Meridian Bioscience worth $3,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

VIVO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

