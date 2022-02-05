Metaverse ETP Tops One Day Volume of $15,755.00 (ETP)

Metaverse ETP (CURRENCY:ETP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, Metaverse ETP has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Metaverse ETP coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Metaverse ETP has a market capitalization of $9.83 million and $15,755.00 worth of Metaverse ETP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001332 BTC.

DoragonLand (DOR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DogyRace (DOR) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Altera (AEN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Metaverse ETP

Metaverse ETP (ETP) is a coin. It was first traded on February 11th, 2017. Metaverse ETP’s total supply is 81,697,052 coins and its circulating supply is 79,696,954 coins. Metaverse ETP’s official Twitter account is @mvs_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metaverse ETP’s official message board is blog.mvs.org . The official website for Metaverse ETP is mvs.org . The Reddit community for Metaverse ETP is /r/Metaverse_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse is a decentralized platform based on blockchain technology. Metaverse is building a web of Smart Properties and establishing an open ecosystem in which digital value can be circulated freely. ETP is the token used on Metaverse and can be used to measure the value of smart properties in Metaverse or as collateral in financial transactions. ETP is also used to pay transaction and other fees applied on Metaverse. “

Buying and Selling Metaverse ETP

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse ETP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metaverse ETP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metaverse ETP using one of the exchanges listed above.

