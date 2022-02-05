Metronome (MET) Achieves Market Cap of $48.07 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 5th. In the last seven days, Metronome has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $48.07 million and approximately $67,710.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $3.52 or 0.00008450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001602 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00051280 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,008.12 or 0.07223310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00053448 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,571.36 or 0.99824160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00052695 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006516 BTC.

Metronome Profile

Metronome was first traded on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,804,896 coins and its circulating supply is 13,660,322 coins. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Metronome is medium.com/@MetronomeToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

Metronome Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

