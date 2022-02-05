Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Metropolitan Bank worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 80.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 122.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 115,900.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the second quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of Metropolitan Bank stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $192,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of MCB stock opened at $105.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.58. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $43.93 and a 12 month high of $115.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 14.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Metropolitan Bank Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.