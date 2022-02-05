MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. Over the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded up 77.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $623,358.88 and approximately $267.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001532 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004380 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.72 or 0.00052357 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

