Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Lifted by Dalal Street LLC

Dalal Street LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,579,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 27,150 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up approximately 58.8% of Dalal Street LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Dalal Street LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Micron Technology worth $112,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 159,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 13,699 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 3.8% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology by 78.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 240,407 shares of company stock worth $22,948,161 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU stock opened at $81.17 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.02 and a 200 day moving average of $78.71.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

