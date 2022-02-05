Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Schroder Investment Management Group’s Largest Position

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,781,723 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 894,015 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.8% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.12% of Microsoft worth $2,475,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 941 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $305.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.76 and a 200-day moving average of $310.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $224.26 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

