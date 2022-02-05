Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,254,663 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 540,158 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.7% of BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $635,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Yale University acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 914.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total value of $144,492,216.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $305.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $320.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $224.26 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Further Reading: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.